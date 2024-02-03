Victor Osimhen Defends His Goals Drought At 2023 AFCON

The Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen has stressed that his priority is not to score goals but to help his team win games.

Victor Osimhen stated this while responding to concerns over his difficulty in scoring goals at the 2023 AFCON.

Despite being a regular starter at the tournament, Osimhen has managed to score just a goal in five games at the tournament. The 25-year-old Napoli striker has however scored two more goals in the tournament which were canceled by the VAR.

However, most football enthusiasts across the world, can’t stop appreciating his movement off the ball and the pressure he often asserts in games, attributes that are believed to be positive factors for the Super Eagles so far in the tournament.

After Nigeria knocked out Angola in the quarter-finals of the tournament with a slim 1-0 win, Victor Osimhen told Canal Plus Afrique that his priority is to see the Super Eagles lift the 2023 AFCON.

“Those who know me, they know I don’t put myself before the team. If my goal comes, they come,” Osimhen said.

“I want to help the team with goals of course, but if I am not scoring I am defending. If I am not defending I am fighting for them. I just want my team to be in the right mentality to win this tournament.

“It is a big prize for us, as an individual and also as a country. So I think we have the right mentality to make sure we bring the trophy home.”

Victor Osimhen and his teammates will be in action in the semi-final stage of the 2023 AFCON against either Cape Verde or South Africa on February 7, 2024.