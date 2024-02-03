Relocate Business To South East Amid Demolition Of Markets In Lagos – Ohanaeze Urges Igbo Traders

A chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, stated on Saturday that it was time for Igbos to begin gradually withdrawing and relocating their businesses back to the South-East.

Isiguzoro’s comments came in response to a viral online video depicting distressed Igbo traders at the Trinity spare parts market in Apapa, Lagos, on February 1, 2024, expressing their frustration over their inability to salvage their goods and products.

Describing the situation as disheartening, Isiguzoro stated that the organization was meticulously documenting the systematic demolition of Igbo-populated markets in Lagos State.

He added that the body closely observes these demolitions’ distinct patterns.

A statement issued by the factional Secretary General of Ohanaeze lamented the utilization of state machinery against peaceful Igbo traders in Lagos State.

According to Isiguzoro: “In light of these distressing events, Ndigbo must acknowledge that it is now time to gradually retreat and redirect their businesses back home.”

The factional Secretary-General urged President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to intervene urgently and stop future demolitions.

He added: “The relentless targeting of Igbo traders and their businesses under the guise of development is unacceptable.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo implores Igbo traders to relocate the headquarters of their businesses to Igbo land to avoid further complications arising from future market demolitions.

“We fervently urge President Tinubu and the Governor of Lagos State to demonstrate true leadership by intervening decisively to protect the rights and interests of all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity.”