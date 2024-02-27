Economic Crisis: Ndigbo Will Not Support Any Coup Against Tinubu – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has vowed to reject any coup d’etat against President Bola Tinubu.

The group stated this on Tuesday via a statement by its factional Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

The secretary assured Tinubu of Ohanaeze’s allegiance.

He noted that the body has unwavering faith in the president’s administration and democracy.

Ohanaeze’s statement is coming against the backdrop of reported attempted coup on Tinubu’s administration due to the current economic hardship.

The statement read, “We pledge steadfast allegiance to the democratically elected Federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership. Ndigbo has shown unwavering faith in his administration despite attempts to instigate Igbo protests against Tinubu.

“This message serves as a firm condemnation of coup rumours and a stark warning to those spreading disunity, discord, and disruption – elements who fuel hardship and economic sabotage.

“Supporting Tinubu’s success stands as a crucial interest for Ndigbo, known for their self-reliance and resilience. Past periods of political instability saw Ndigbo unfairly targeted, leading to dire consequences.

“Any disruption in governance is likely to usher in an era of anarchy and chaos, exacerbating the already dire situation faced by the Nigerian populace.”