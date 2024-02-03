Real Story Of How Okwaraji Died While Playing For Nigeria

Samuel Okwaraji was a professional Nigerian footballer and qualified lawyer who tragically passed away on August 12, 1989.

Naija News understands that there had been stories that the Nigerian international died during a match against India.

A fabricated story which is widely believed by young Nigerians who did not experience his death.

However, his untimely death occurred during a World Cup qualification match between Nigeria and Angola at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria.

Okwaraji collapsed on the football pitch with only 10 minutes left in the match and died from congestive heart failure, according to the autopsy report.

The sudden nature of his death during the game caused shockwaves across the Nigerian football community and the country at large.

Okwaraji was only 25 years old at the time of his passing.

Beyond his football career, Okwaraji was also known for his academic achievements.

He had a degree in law from the University of Rome, Italy, and was pursuing a postgraduate degree in law, emphasizing his dual commitment to both his sports and academic careers.

Okwaraji’s dedication to his nation was evident in his insistence on serving Nigeria without demanding special privileges or fees, a rarity among professionals at the time.

His patriotic spirit and tragic death have made him a revered figure in Nigerian sports history, and he is remembered annually on the anniversary of his death.

The Nigerian government has honored his memory by immortalizing him with a statue at the National Stadium in Lagos, and his legacy continues to inspire young athletes across the country.