RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Recent Killings Of Monarchs

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has expressed his strong condemnation towards the recent trend of killing traditional rulers in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that some communities have been stripped of their royal fathers recently following an assault by some criminal elements.

Reacting to the disturbing development during a Friday night sermon, Pastor Adeboye prayed that those who dared to disrupt the peace and stability of the nation’s monarchs would face dire consequences and would not find tranquillity.

“The fire of God will consume all those trying to mess around with our traditional rulers,” Pastor Adeboye prayed during RCCG’s monthly Holy Ghost Service programme tagged, ‘From The Mountain Top 2’.

“Because as far as God is concerned, traditional rulers are anointed,” said Adeboye, who annually convenes an annual convention for royal fathers in the country.

Three traditional rulers have been brutally murdered within a span of four days, adding to the already prevalent insecurity in the country, Naija News reports.

On Monday, Oba Olatunde Olusola, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, and Oba David Ogunsola, the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, were killed while returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti, Ekiti State, South-West Nigeria.

These attacks were interconnected, as some pupils and teachers were also abducted.

The violence continued on Thursday with the merciless murder of General Segun Aremu (retd), the Olukoro of Koro, in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State. The retired army General was shot dead at his palace.

The fact that Koro is adjacent to Ikole Ekiti, where two traditional rulers were previously killed, raises concerns about the alarming trend of targeted attacks on traditional rulers.

In response, security agencies, including the police, have deployed helicopters and armoured carriers to Ekiti and are determined to apprehend the culprits.

The Nigerian people are demanding swift justice and an end to the rampant kidnapping and killing epidemic in the country.