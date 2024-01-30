Lawmaker Breaks Down In Tears Over Killing Of Traditional Rulers In Ekiti

The Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, became emotional and broke down while presenting a motion on the killing of two traditional rulers in his state.

Rotimi moved a motion of urgent public importance addressing the killings in Ekiti State.

However, during his presentation of the motion, emotions overcame him, leading to tears.

He disclosed that the traditional rulers, namely the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunji Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola, were killed on Monday by unknown gunmen.

Rotimi further stated that apart from the traditional rulers, “a commercial driver was killed between Ayedun and Ayebode by armed bandits, and just yesterday (Monday), a school bus loaded with students was hijacked in Emure Ekiti, and their whereabouts still remain unknown.”

Consequently, the House resolved to urge the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the military to the outpost along the Oke-Ako area to bolster security and prevent a recurrence of such heinous acts.

Additionally, the House called upon the Inspector General of Police, the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other security agencies to deploy additional personnel to Ekiti North 1.

They are tasked with ensuring that the perpetrators of these despicable acts are apprehended and brought to justice.

The House also observed a minute of silence in honour of the deceased.