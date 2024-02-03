No Matter How Dirty PDP Is, It’s A Better Evil Than APC – Sule Lamido

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the better of two evils when compared with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lamido said no matter what the PDP might have stolen or how dirty the party is, it is still better in all ramifications when compared with the APC.

Naija News reports the PDP chieftain made the submission in a chat with Arise News.

According to him, the APC has plunged Nigeria into hell since it came to power in 2015; therefore, Nigerians have the choice of remaining in ‘hell’ or choosing a better evil, which is the PDP.

The former Governor recalled how he was vilified and humiliated for warning Nigerians about the dangerous evil of APC.

According to him: “I think the choice is very narrow. You either join the PDP or you remain in your own hell. You see no matter how you analyze, what we have stolen, how dirty we are, we are better evil than the APC.

“Therefore, the choice of Nigerians are two evils- a very dangerous evil which is the APC and maybe a very saintly evil, the PDP.

“I was vilified, humiliated and called a devil. I went through all kinds of agony simply because I was trying to tell Nigerians about the APC and now, they are in power now and they are saying what.”

Nigeria Is Blessed But United In Suffering Under APC

Speaking further, Lamido stated that despite the huge human and resource blessing Nigeria enjoys, the only thing the APC government has brought upon the country is suffering.

He submitted that both the rich and the poor are crying as a result of the hardship brought by the APC government.

“I always say this. Nigeria is a country so blessed and well endowed by God with the human population which is a huge asset.

“But then, somehow, there is something missing in us. In the last eight years of APC government, we have been through hell and we have been overwhelmed and now being pushed to the extreme.

“Now both the rich and poor are all crying,” he added.