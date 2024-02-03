By-Election: INEC Officials Commence Accreditation, Voting In Ondo Amid Tight Security

The process of accreditation and voting for the by-election in Akoko North-East and Akoko North-West Federal Constituency has commenced in both Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

Naija News reports that there are a total of eight candidates competing for the position, representing the African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, Social Democratic Party, Labour Party, and Peoples Democratic Party. Additionally, there are candidates from the All Progressives Grand Alliance, New Nigeria Peoples Party, and Actions People Party.

The seat in the House of Representatives for the Federal Constituency, previously held by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, became vacant after his appointment as Minister of Interior by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials commenced the accreditation process at 8:30 a.m.

While the election officials were at it, security personnel were quietly stationed at designated spots, observing the exercise to maintain peace and order.

At Iyometa Ward 1, Unit 1 and Ikado Ward 2, Unit 5 in Ikare-Akoko as well as Ugbe Akoko, Ward 3, Unit 2, the election commenced at 8:30 am

Speaking to journalists, the Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO) at Ikado Ward 2, Unit 5, Paul Marvelous, said that accreditation and voting commenced at 8.30 a.m. and as at 9.00 a.m. 45 people had voted.

He stated that there were an ample number of properly set up Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and backup available for the voters in every polling unit, and there have been no reported problems with these machines.