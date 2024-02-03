BREAKING: APC Candidate, Fuad Laguda ‘Wins’ Surulere By-Election By Wide Margin – [See Results]

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fuad Laguda, has emerged as the clear winner in the by-election held in Surulere Federal Constituency, Lagos.

Results uploaded on the IRev portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), show that Laguda secured a landslide victory in all six wards that make up the Surulere Federal Constituency.

As of 6.00 pm on Saturday, all results from the 258 polling units had been uploaded, revealing that the APC’s candidate received approximately 98 per cent of the total votes cast in the election, Naija News reports.

Laguda faced no significant challenge from his core opponents, Adeola Adebanjo of the Labour Party and Jerry Afemighie of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The seat became vacant after Femi Gbajabiamila resigned to assume the position of Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

While INEC is yet to officially announce the results, results uploaded so far confidently revealed that the APC’s candidate emerged victorious by a wide margin.

See some results from INEC IRev below: