Breakdown Of EFCC’s N70 Billion Recovery In 100 Days Revealed

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reported that it has recovered a sum of N70 billion within 100 days, from October 2023 to January 19, 2024.

The specifics of the recovery were delineated in an EFCC document titled ‘Operations and Recoveries’.

According to the document, between October 2023 and January 19, 2024, the EFCC successfully recovered a sum of N60,969,047,634.25, along with $10,522,778.57, £150,002.10, and €4,119.90, totalling N70,556,658,370.5 in recovered funds.

During this period, the Commission received 3,325 petitions, accepted 2,657 of them, and achieved convictions for 747 individuals involved in financial crimes, spanning from money laundering to internet fraud.

Here is the breakdown of the EFCC’s recovery data:

– EFCC headquarters recovered: N49,607,391,330.44, $3,900,200.75, £2000, and £110.

– Maiduguri Zonal Command recovered: N58,065,870 and $3,370.

– Gombe Command recovered: N127,323,028.50 and $1,500.

– Kano Command recovered: N141,944,451 and $365.

– Makurdi Command recovered: N53,228,325.

– Enugu Command recovered: N202,117,000 and $1,950.

– Uyo Command recovered: N25,299,950 and $710.

– Port Harcourt Zonal Command recovered: N2,412,247,210.05 and $5,714,389.21.

– Sokoto Command recovered: N100,696,118.72.

– Kaduna Command recovered: N331,494,710.81, $912, £50, and €1,610.

– Ilorin Command recovered: N80,280,580.86 and $880.

– Abuja Zonal Command recovered: N825,928,463 and $10,000.

– Ibadan Zonal Command recovered: N135,519,810, $14,517, £280, and €500.

– Lagos Zonal Command recovered: N6,826,993,798.78, $868,284.61, £147,672.10, and €1,899.90.

– Benin Zonal Command recovered: N49,515,987.09 and $5,700.