Angola President Wants His Country To Win 2025 AFCON

The president of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, wants the national team to improve and aim at winning the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Angola was one of the most unstoppable minnows in the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast as they recorded three wins and one draw as they qualified for their 4th quarter-finals in the history of the tournament.

Unfortunately, the Angolan side met Super Eagles of Nigeria who had recorded three wins and one draw before they clashed in the quarter-finals on Friday, February 2.

Despite their efforts, Palancas Negras couldn’t score against one of the best defenses in the 2023 AFCON who have conceded just a goal in five games. The game ended 1-0 in favour of Nigeria.

This defeat ended Angola’s smooth run in the tournament as the Super Eagles moved to the semi-finals stage of the tournament where they will face either Cape Verde or South Africa on February 7.

Despite Angola losing to Nigeria and ending their journey in the 2023 AFCON, President Lourenco shared on X that his country did well in the tournament.

“In this CAN we did well, but we need to improve, learning from our mistakes”, the Angolan president claimed.

“Don’t be discouraged; the next one will be ours, just depending on all of us, MINJUD, FAF, Palancas, and all Angolan fans.”