Trouble As Teenager Slaps Police Officer In Ekiti

A teenager, Oluwabukola Oyewole, has landed herself in trouble after allegedly slapping a policewoman in Ekiti State.

Naija News understands that the 18-year-old suspect was arraigned before the Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of assaulting a policewoman.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, was said to have committed the offence on January 31 at the Odo Ado Divisional Police Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, Oyewole allegedly assaulted a policewoman named Rashidat Ibrahim while she was carrying out her official duties.

The defendant reportedly slapped Ibrahim on the left cheek and also behaved in a manner that could potentially disturb the peace at the police station.

These actions violate Sections 187(b) and 181(D) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021. The prosecutor requested an adjournment to allow him to review the case file and present his witnesses. In response, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her.

However, the defendant’s counsel, Olayinka Adelusi, implored the court to consider granting bail to the defendant, assuring that she would not evade her legal obligations.

In response to the plea, Magistrate Dolapo Babalogbon granted the defendant bail, setting the amount at N50,000.

Additionally, the bail required one surety who would provide the same sum.

Furthermore, the Magistrate scheduled the hearing for February 22 and adjourned the case until then.