Tinted Glasses Contributing To Kidnapping In Nigeria – Police

The Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that kidnapping perpetrators are increasingly using cars with unlicensed tinted glasses for their operations.

While speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, Adejobi stressed that cars with illegally tinted glasses contribute significantly to the nation’s high rate of kidnappings and criminal activity.

Naija News reports that Adejobi expressed worry over the pervasive desire among Nigerians to have tinted glasses on their automobiles.

The Police spokesperson disclosed that the police are planning to take tough action against these kinds of cars.

He disclosed that on Wednesday, specialists and law enforcement officials gathered at the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) office in order to plan the upcoming review of the issuing of vehicle tinting permits.

“You will discover that some of these crimes, particularly violent crimes, and vehicle-related crimes, are interconnected. You can’t have kidnapping, or some of these incidents without mobility, be it the use of vehicles, bikes, or tricycles. Most of the vehicles employed in these criminal activities are tinted, which is why we aim to crack down on the use of tinted glasses,” Adejobi said.

These words came amid a nationwide spike in kidnapping cases. The wave of kidnapping attacks have recently spread to the South West region as students and teachers were earlier this week kidnapped while returning to Eporo Ekiti at the end of the school day.