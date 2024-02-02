PDP Govs Demand State Police, Donate N100 Million To Plateau Victims

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have renewed the call for state policing amid rising insecurity in the nation.

Making this call during a visit to Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, at the Rayfield Government House in Jos, the governors announced a N100m donation to the victims of the Plateau attacks.

Naija News reports that the governors maintained that decentralization of the current police system was necessary to enable the creation of state police across Nigeria for the country to address its wanton security challenges.

The PDP governors that were in attendance were Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, Adamawa governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, Enugu governor, Peter Mbah, and Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde.

Speaking after the visit, the chairman of the PDP Governor’s forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed, who cleared that Nigeria security agencies were doing their best, lamented that the ratio of citizens to police was very low.

Muhammad claimed that the lack of state police was the reason why various states were putting together vigilante groups.

He also mentioned that northern governors had started to imitate their South-West counterparts, who had established Amotekun.

Muhammad said, “We are just being very honest with ourselves. We are not just indicting unreasonably the Nigeria police or the security agencies as they are doing their best, but certainly the ratio of the citizens to the number of policemen is too low and the state governors know the peculiarities of their states, local governments, towns and villages.

“Nigerians want to sleep with their eyes closed and go about their normal duties peacefully, that is why we’re calling on the Federal Government to up its game by considering the establishment of state police in the country.

“There is no dissent between the governors and the national level but we need to get some decentralisation of the security apparatus so that we can enhance good governance by having good state police.

“We have seen what happened in Zamfara, Katsina, and other places. This is because Nigerians want to sleep with their two eyes closed and the PDP, as the party, has always ensured good governance.

Story continues below advertisement

“And so, we’re donating the sum of N100m in support of the victims of these unfortunate incidents, knowing that you are an accommodating governor who values inclusiveness with the understanding that Plateau State is home to all.”