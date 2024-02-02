Offa Bank Robbery: Drama As Police Arrest Suspect’s Sister In Court

In an unexpected development, the ongoing trial concerning the infamous April 5, 2018, bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State, witnessed a dramatic twist on Friday.

Omolara Ogundiran, the younger sister of Niyi Ogundiran, the 5th defendant in the case, was arrested by operatives of the Kwara State Police Command.

The arrest occurred shortly after the day’s trial session, which had commenced at 9:00 am, concluded around past 3:40 pm.

Omolara, a graduate of Ire Polytechnic in Osogbo, was taken into custody outside the courthouse for undisclosed charges.

The defence team, led by Barrister Mathias Emeribe, expressed surprise at the development.

Speaking to journalists, Emeribe indicated that he would seek clarification on the reasons behind Omolara’s arrest.

“We are currently in the dark about the specifics of the charges against Ms. Ogundiran. Our immediate focus is to understand the circumstances leading to her arrest and ensure her legal rights are protected,” Emeribe stated.

The trial of the suspects involved in the Offa bank robbery has been ongoing, with the judiciary and law enforcement working diligently to unravel the events of that fateful day.

The robbery, which involved multiple banks within the Offa metropolis, resulted in the loss of numerous lives, including civilians and police officers, making it one of the deadliest bank robberies in Nigeria’s recent history.

As the trial progresses, the arrest of Omolara Ogundiran has introduced a new dimension to the case, prompting speculation about possible connections or additional evidence that might have prompted law enforcement to take such action.

The Kwara State Police Command has yet to release an official statement regarding the arrest as investigations continue.

Emeribe said, “Why they are arresting her, I don’t know. But she is one of our witnesses who had come to tender documents and I have been told that they wanted her at the state CID in respect of the matter. Until I get there before I know what the situation is.

“They intended taking her away earlier but I resisted it because she is a witness and I wouldn’t want a situation where after she had gone, the testimony she would give would be different from what she is supposed to give.

“So I sought the protection of the court which was graciously granted by the trial judge that she can only be taken away after the court has ruled in respect of the matter.”

However, speaking on the arrest, prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacob (SAN) said “there are bold consequences for trying to deceive the court.

“You heard from the proceedings today (Friday) where the witness went to Osogbo to collect a fresh receipt that bothers on the issue that his brother was there to buy spare parts on the day of the robbery. She was issued a receipt dated April 5, 2018 which she brought to the court.

“But you had her telling the court that the receipt was issued last year backdated to the date of the crime.”

He said both parties had closed their cases and would now proceed to address the court for the adoption of written addresses after which the court would adjourn for judgment.

Earlier while giving evidence, Omolara (PW11) had told the court that she “went to Osogbo to collect a receipt for some motor spare parts of the vehicle bought by Niyi on the day of the robbery.”

She added, “When I got to Mallam Ali shop (motor spare parts seller), I met him attending to a customer and he said I should sit down and prayed for one not to be unfortunate in any situation.

“So he opened the receipt and saw the duplicate before he issued another one to me and I left. I saw Mallam Ali inside the court premises today and he greeted me. But I can’t see him inside the court now.”

However, during cross examination, Omolara told the court that “I am a Christian and attended primary school in Ise Ekiti. I also went to secondary school in Oro but don’t remember the name before I proceeded to Ire Poly for my OND.

“I can’t remember the day, month, but it was last year 2023 that I went to Osogbo for the receipt. Mallam Ali wrote the receipt in my presence before he gave it to me and wrote the date that my brother came to buy the items (backdated it to April 5, 2018).

“I didn’t go to Osogbo with Niyi Ogundiran, the 5th defendant. I didn’t sign the customer’s section in the receipt but Mallam Ali did and I cannot remember who signed it.

“When I came back to Ilọrin, the receipt was with me and I only gave it to my lawyer when they were talking about it. I was in court when my brother was given evidence on the case. Niyi and I are siblings but it’s God that will fight for him not me.”

In her ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Halimat Salman, rejected the receipt as evidence, describing it as a sham.

She said the defendant cannot seek to tender any evidence through the backdoor while they had all the opportunity to do so at various stages of the trial since it started over five years.

She adjourned the case till Tuesday April 9, 2024 for adoption of written addresses by the counsel.