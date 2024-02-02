Nollywood Actress Sentenced To Prison Reacts

Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, has reacted to reports of being sentenced to six months in prison by a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, for spraying and stepping on the new naira notes at a social event in Lagos State.

Naija News reported that the actress was first arraigned on February 13, 2023, by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on two-count charges, to which she pleaded “not guilty.”

She was subsequently granted bail on February 15, 2023.

However, at the resumed hearing on Thursday, Omoseyin changed her “not guilty” plea to “guilty.”

Following her “guilty plea”, the prosecution counsel, Z.B. Atiku, called Abubakar Mohammed Marafa, an operative of the EFCC, to review the facts of the matter.

Delivering judgement, Justice Aneke sentenced the defendant to six months imprisonment, effective from Thursday, with an option of a N300,000 (three hundred thousand naira only) fine to be paid into the consolidated revenue account of the federation.

However, taking to her Snapchat story, the actress urged her fans and followers to ignore the reports online, stating that she is at home and safe.

She wrote, “Ignore whatever you see online. I am home and safe.”