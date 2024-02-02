Nollywood Actress, Grace Blasts Yomi Fabiyi For Calling Their Son Product Of Torn Condom

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Grace Jimoh, has slammed her baby daddy and filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi, for calling their son, Akorede, the product of a torn condom.

Naija News reports that Yomi earned backslashes on social media after saying that his son, with his former mentee, Grace, was born by mistake due to the poor quality of condoms imported into the country.

The controversial actor claimed that condoms being shipped to the country are of low quality, leading to unwanted pregnancies, and it has become a problem for Nigerians.

In response, Grace, in a post via her Instagram page, said Yomi Fabiyi was lying about the controversial statement about their son, stressing that the actor was excited when she told him about the news of her pregnancy.

She wrote, “Ngbeke feeling funkky🤣, you wey be say dem suppose carry your head go river go wash off Dey feel funkky, see person wey Dey cry say him don geh one, when I broke the news of being pregnant, can you explain how you were being happy? He is now a product of torn condom??

“Anything for social media validation, or to make me feel bad? Taaaa, I owe my child the best of life even in death, I will do anything in this world to make him happy, don’t worry, I will help you out, it’s just a matter of time, I now see the main reason they ran away with your first child, it really worth it, you are not worthy to be called a FATHER.”