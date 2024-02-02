Nigeria Police Bust Counterfeit Syndicates In Gombe, Seize $56,300, N265,000

The Gombe State Police Command has apprehended 12 individuals associated with two counterfeit syndicates operating within the state.

Among the suspects, six individuals from each group were discovered to be in possession of $56,300 in counterfeit US dollars and N265,000 in fake Nigerian naira notes.

The Police stated that both syndicates focused on producing counterfeit notes of the US dollar and the Nigerian naira.

The spokesperson for the state police command, ASP Mahid Abubakar, disclosed that the arrests took place in different locations across the Bajoga, Funakaye, and Dukku local government areas of Gombe State.

According to the PPRO, members of one of the groups were apprehended with 500 counterfeit pieces of 100 dollars and N265,000.

Mahid explained that the breakthrough occurred when Buba Muhammadu attempted to purchase drugs from Muhammad Ismail in Sangaru quarters in Bajoga using a counterfeit N1,000 note. Muhammadu’s arrest subsequently led to the apprehension of other gang members.

The initial group of suspects includes Buba Muhammadu (aged 45), Jungudo Muhammadu (aged 53), Adamu Yusuf Mallum (aged 30), Abdulhamid Abdullahi (aged 60), Salihu Abdulhamid (aged 50), and Abubakar Abdullahi (aged 35).

The second syndicate was discovered in Malala village, Dukku Local Government Area.

Mahid identified the second set of suspects as “Haruna Adamu, aged 60 years, male, of Tanji Village Darazo LGA, Bauchi State; Garba Ibrahim, aged 25 years, male of Hashidu, Dukku LGA, Gombe State; Samaila Musa, aged 30 years, male of Gombe Abba, Dukku LGA; Sa’adu Muhammed, aged 23 years, male, of No.10 Badarawa Quarters, Kaduna State; Yusuf Abdullahi, aged 30 years, male of Gombe Abba, Dukku LGA; Muhammadu Umaru, aged 26 years, male, of Gombe Abba Dukku LGA”.

He mentioned that all suspects have confessed to their participation in the counterfeit operations and will be prosecuted accordingly.