‘Lover Of Humanity’ – Peter Obi Hails Onaiyekan On 80th Birthday

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has hailed the Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

In a series of posts via his X handle on Friday, Obi said he was delighted to honour and celebrate the great Nigerian whose courageous, fatherly voice has continued to echo for a better Nigeria.

The former Governor of Anambra said Oniayekan has remained an ardent promoter of peace, a lover of humanity, and an apostle of good governance.

Obi added that Cardinal Onaiyekan has offered many years of meritorious service to the Church and Nigerian society and has continued to advocate for social justice, peaceful coexistence, and national progress.

He wrote: “I was glad yesterday to join other respected Nigerians in Abuja at the 80th birthday anniversary celebration of His Eminence Cardinal John Onaiyekan. The event also witnessed a Book Presentation and fundraising for the Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace.

“I was delighted to honour and celebrate this great Nigerian whose courageous fatherly voice has continued to echo for a better Nigeria. He has remained an ardent promoter of peace, a lover of humanity, and an apostle of good governance.

“Cardinal Onaiyekan has offered many years of meritorious service to the Church and our Nigerian society. Through the Cardinal Onaiyekan Foundation for Peace, established over a decade ago, he has continued to advocate for social justice, peaceful coexistence, and

national progress.

“I thank God for his life and good health, as I continue to pray for more healthy and fruitful years upon him. Happy Birthday, Your Eminence!”