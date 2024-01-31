Peter Obi Visits Jos, See How He Was Received (Photos)

The Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Tuesday, visited Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Naija News reports the former Anambra State Governor was in Jos to pay a solidarity visit to the Government and people of Plateau State over the recent wave of terror attacks that have claimed many lives, in the State.

During the visit, Obi engaged with some residents on the streets and he was warmly received.

Speaking about the visit in a post on the X platform on Wednesday, Obi lamented the attacks on Jos, particularly in Mangu and Barkinladi, commiserating with the families of the victims.

He also charged the government and security forces to deploy new strategies in combating insecurity in various parts of the country.

He wrote: “Yesterday, being Tuesday, I was in Jos, Plateau State, my second trip to the state this month, to pay a solidarity visit to the Government and people of Plateau State over the recent wave of terror attacks that have claimed many lives, in the State.

“The cherished city of Jos, once a haven, now echoes with the pain of lives lost, from Mangu, Barkinladi, and beyond. I commiserated with families who have lost their loved ones to the mindless killings in the State while praying to God to comfort them and grant eternal rest to the dead. I continue to encourage us the leaders, and our security agencies not to be dispirited in our war against insecurity in the nation. We will not rest until we restore peace and security in every part of our nation.

“Joining forces with every Nigerian, our collective goal is to usher in a new era of governance that will be all caring for the welfare of the people. Together, we aspire to halt the senseless violence that has plagued our nation for far too long.

“Envisioning a new Nigeria, my leadership promises to foster an environment of safety, growth, and productivity, embodying the hope for a brighter tomorrow. -PO”