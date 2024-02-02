Edo Guber: Former NBA President, Olumide Akpata Picks LP Nomination Form

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has purchased his expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship primary election of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled September 21 for the conduct of the Edo governorship election.

In a post via his X page on Friday, Akpata announced that he has picked up his nomination forms at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

The former NBA President said the move marks the beginning of his journey to serve Edo state as Governor.

He wrote: “Hello everyone! It’s been a while, but the wait is over. Today, I’m breaking my social media hiatus with a special announcement. I’ve officially picked up my expression of interest and nomination form at the Labour Party headquarters in Abuja.

“This marks the beginning of my journey to serve Edo state as Governor. Join me in this exciting chapter. Your involvement and support is crucial — let’s do this together!”

The former NBA president also called on delegates and members of the LP to support his quest to become the flagbearer of the party in the Edo governorship election.

“The die is cast. As we say, game on. I want to call on our party members in Edo state to actively participate in the primaries that will see to the election of the party flagbearer,” Akpata said.

“Of course, I ask them not just to participate but also support and nominate me as flagbearer of our great Labour Party in the upcoming Edo gubernatorial election scheduled for the 21st of September 2024.”