Bye-election: INEC Begings Distribution Of Sensitive Materials In Yobe

The distribution of sensitive materials for the Yobe East Senatorial and Fika/Fune Federal Constituency bye-election and re-run, scheduled for Saturday, has commenced in the eight local government areas of Yobe State.

Naija News understands that the distribution commenced yesterday with the consent of the five contesting political parties and other key stakeholders involved in the electoral process.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Yobe, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, addressed the press during the distribution of these materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Damaturu on Thursday, where he emphasized that the inspection and distribution of these sensitive materials align with the commission’s commitment to transparency.

“What we are about to do now is to distribute these sensitive materials to the various electoral officers for further distribution to the wards and polling units across the eight local government areas of the state, Seven for bye-election and one for a re-run.

“As they leave here with the materials, which are intact, they will go to their offices under full security escort by the military, police and other agencies.

“This is to ensure that the materials arrive safely for further distribution to the wards and polling units,” Daily Post quoted Abdullahi saying.

He urged voters in these regions to participate in the electoral process, emphasizing the importance of maintaining order.

Naija News reports that the bye-election for the Yobe East Senatorial District will take place in seven local government areas: Damaturu, Gujba, Gulani, Tarmuwa, Bursari, Geidam, and Yunusari.

Additionally, a re-run will be conducted in a unit within the Shoye Garin Abba Registration Area 001, specifically at Balde Primary School in the Fika Local Government Area, which falls under the Fika/Fune Federal Constituency.

The commission has already designated a total of 4,232 ad hoc staff members for deployment, along with 1,339 BVAS machines for the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System.