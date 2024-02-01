Your Call On Kwankwaso, Yusuf To Join APC Unnecessary – Shekarau Slams Ganduje

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Shekarau, has berated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, for calling on the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, to join the APC.

Recall that Ganduje, a former governor of Kano state, had, at a Kano APC stakeholders’ meeting last week, invited Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf to dump NNPP for APC.

But in a statement on Wednesday in Kano, Shekarau said the call by the APC chairman was unnecessary and not the comment he should be making at this time.

The former Minister of Education asserted that Ganduje should have advocated a peaceful coexistence in Kano State.

He said: “My brother, Ganduje came to Kano and invited the governor, Kwankwaso and others to come and gather in APC. For me, that is not necessary.

“What he should have done was to call on the people of Kano to stay peaceful, regardless of who is leading, since the case is over.

“Whether you insult them or not, whether they know how to do it or not, they are the ones in power. Whatever it is, it will come to pass. Eight years is just like tomorrow.

“I have done eight years and added 12 to 13 years ahead. Wherever we are, if we do not see or feel justice will be served on us, we leave. That is the basis of leadership or association.”