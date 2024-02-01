Nwabali Cleared As Nigeria Faces Angola In AFCON Quarter-Finals

The goalkeeper for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Stanley Nwabali, has received medical clearance to participate in the upcoming AFCON match against Angola.

Naija News reports that Nigeria and Angola will battle for a win on Friday to progress to the next stage in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

There were concerns about Nwabali’s availability for the game due to a minor ligament injury he sustained during the Super Eagles’ Round of 16 victory over Cameroon.

However, the Chippa United shot-stopper has fully recovered from the injury, Naija News learnt.

Reports revealed the 27-year-old trained alongside his teammates at the Police College, Cocody, Abidjan, on Wednesday night.

During the ongoing 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, Nwabali has only conceded one goal in four appearances for the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles will face the Black Antelopes in a quarter-final match at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan.

Meanwhile, Premier League side, Arsenal have reportedly reached out to the reigning Italian champions, Napoli, over a possible transfer deal for the much sought-after Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.

Naija News reports that Osimhen joined the league of the most prominent strikers in Europe after helping Napoli win the 2022-2023 Serie A title, which was their first Scudetto in 33 years.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 Serie A games in the said season, which earned him the league’s golden boot.

Since Victor Osimhen joined Napoli in 2020, the striker has scored 67 goals in 119 games in all competitions.

In December 2023, the Nigerian international’s contract with Napoli was extended to June 30, 2026, with a 130 million euro release clause. Despite that, he has continued attracting suitors across Europe, pushing for his signature.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis made it easier for his suitors when he announced last weekend that Osimhen would leave the team in the summer.

De Laurentiis believes Osimhen will sign with Real Madrid, PSG, or a Premier League club; the Premier League’s primary rivals for Osimhen’s services are Arsenal and Chelsea.

Earlier, reports claimed that Chelsea had officially made contact with Napoli for Osimhen’s services. Following that, Arsenal have also made contact with the Italian side for the striker’s signature ahead of next summer.