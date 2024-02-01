2024: APC Leaders In Ondo South Endorse Aiyedatiwa

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the Southern senatorial district of Ondo State have thrown their support behind Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa‘s ambition to become the state governor in the upcoming November elections.

This endorsement came during a crucial stakeholders’ meeting held in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area.

The meeting saw the attendance of prominent former commissioners, past political appointees, and APC leaders and members from the six council areas within the senatorial district.

The consensus reached was to unite and ensure that Aiyedatiwa secures victory, thereby continuing the legacy of the late Rotimi Akeredolu.

Participants emphasized that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s gubernatorial ambition is not just a personal quest but a collective endeavour for the benefit of the senatorial district and the state at large.

They praised the governor as a unifying figure capable of driving significant development across Ondo State.

The leaders also committed to mobilizing grassroots support for Aiyedatiwa, expressing confidence in his ability to build upon and expand the developmental policies and projects initiated by his predecessor, especially in infrastructural development.

One of the leaders of the party, Prof. Sinmidele Odimayo, from Irele local government area, who spoke on behalf of other leaders, said they are prepared for any mode of primary election adopted.

He said, “This meeting is the gathering of friends of Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Ondo South. We have decided to come together as his friends and leaders in Ondo South to discuss how we can actualize the mandate of his being elected come April in the primary and also in the general election.

“We have discovered that he is a man of principle, a man of progress who is determined to make the change, a man of wisdom, a man of great patience, and we know he can be able to carry the affairs of the state to a great level of development. We have no other option than to come together and implore our people that there is no other way; it is Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa all the way.

“During the last governorship election in Edo State, when Obaseki was to be re-elected, the APC party refused to give him the ticket. At the end of the day, he left the party for the PDP, and he won on the platform of the PDP. That is why Edo State today is a PDP state. It is an error from the party leadership. We don’t want such a thing to happen in Ondo State.

“God has already given us a governor by making Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa the governor at this time. It is painful to us that Akeredolu left this world, but we know that he will be happy to have APC continue to be in power.”

Member of the House of Assembly representing Okitipupa constituency II, Ololade Gbegudu, said “we are here to talk to our people about our dear governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“Everybody is willing to join the train, and everybody is committed to this job, and by the special grace of God, we will triumph.

“I was one of the people who moved against the impeachment of the governor when he was the Deputy Governor. As a matter of fact, I was one of the leading members of the 11 lawmakers that voted against his impeachment.”

Also, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Amidu Takuro from Odigbo described Ayedatiwa as a team player who has worked with Akeredolu to change the face of Ondo state.

He said, “Ondo Southern Senatorial is blessed, and Aiyedatiwa is one of our reigning stars. Coincidentally, God has chosen him as a sitting governor.

“The hallmark of a good leader is to be a listening person, and you can find it in Aiyedatiwa. He is a person you can run to anytime and any day. He will always open his door and listen to you.

“Whatever he believes is right, he will tell you immediately. What he believes is not right, he will also tell you. He is not a deceiver.

“He is a rational thinker. He doesn’t think about himself alone, and he is a person who is full of patience. I’m enticed by such a person.

“He has demonstrated that he is capable of leading us in this state, having been the deputy governor of the state for about three years. He has acted as acting governor for two consecutive terms, and he has never been found wanting. As an insider, I know he can continue from where Akeredolu stopped.”

The Former Chairman Okitipupa local government area, Wale Ogunmade, said, “We are here to give support to our own son, His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. He is our own moment in the state, and we are trying to seize the moment, which is why all of our people are gathering here today to give support to our own.

“We trust Ayedatiwa; he has been in the office as a deputy governor, acting governor, and currently as governor of the state.We believe that he has experience, so regardless of other contenders, we believe I’m him. At the moment, there is no vacancy”