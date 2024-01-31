Police Officer, Two Others Killed In Fresh Imo Attack

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force has been killed by some hoodlums in Imo State.

Naija News reports that the state police command confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that two civilians were also murdered by the assailants along the Owerri-Orlu road in the state.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, provided information on the incident during a press briefing in Owerri.

However, the police have not yet provided a motive for the attack.

According to Vanguard, some eyewitnesses confirmed that the attackers were individuals enforcing the sit-at-home order of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), while others claim they were armed robbers targeting point-of-sale operators (POS operators).

Another eyewitness stated that the attackers were fleeing hoodlums who, after completing an operation, encountered the police officers and opened fire on them.

However, the Imo Police Command considers this incident to be extremely unfortunate.

The Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, strongly denounces this savage assault and has instructed the command’s Tactical Team to collaborate closely with other security agencies and take decisive action against the criminals.

Meanwhile, the murder of two brothers with their corpses dumped inside the booth of their Toyota Corolla, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, close to Tempo Mills, Umunya, Anambra State, has created panic among the residents and passers-by.

Naija News learnt that the two brothers, identified as Onyema and Nonso, were believed to be on their way home after attending a Church programme along Oguta Road, near Upper Iweka, Onitsha.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in an interview with journalists, said he is yet to be briefed on the case of the two brothers but confirmed the corpses of a couple were found in car booth on the expressway,

He said, “Police personnel attached to the Oyi Division led by the DPO at about 7:30 am on 24/1/2024, recovered two lifeless bodies, abandoned in a car booth along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

“The operatives also recovered the abandoned vehicle, and some expanded cartridges at the scene. Meanwhile, the bodies have been deposited in the morgue, and investigations have commenced.”

According to a cleric, Venerable Emmanuel Onovo, who is based in Aguleri, both deceased brothers were said to be members of the Anglican Communion in the state.

In a post via his Facebook page, Onovo wrote, “They are my two sons in the Anglican Children’s Ministry, Omogba, Onitsha years back. I called their parents yesterday to offer them prayers.”

Another Facebook user wrote, “Two blood brothers kidnapped and killed in Anambra State yesterday…Ala Igbo has eaten their own flesh and drank lots of their own bloods. They attended a church programme at Oguta Road, Onitsha, as I was told yesterday, only for them to be found at Umunya junction in the trunk of their car!!! Negodu men. This is really, really heartbreaking.”

The reason for the killing of the two brothers could not be ascertained yet, but speculations were rife that they might have been murdered in such a gruesome manner by kidnappers because they could have recognised them or given them a tough time.