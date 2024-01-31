Two Brothers Murdered In Anambra, Corpses Dumped Inside Car Booth

The murder of two brothers with their corpses dumped inside the booth of their Toyota Corolla, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, close to Tempo Mills, Umunya, Anambra State, has created panic among the residents and passers-by.

Naija News learnt that the two brothers, identified as Onyema and Nonso, were believed to be on their way home after attending a Church programme along Oguta Road, near Upper Iweka, Onitsha.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in an interview with journalists, said he is yet to be briefed on the case of the two brothers but confirmed the corpses of a couple were found in car booth on the expressway,

He said, “Police personnel attached to the Oyi Division led by the DPO at about 7:30am on 24/1/2024, recovered two lifeless bodies, abandoned in a car booth along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

“The operatives also recovered the abandoned vehicle, and some expanded cartridges at the scene. Meanwhile, the bodies have been deposited in the morgue, and investigations have commenced.”

According to a cleric, Venerable Emmanuel Onovo, who is based in Aguleri, both deceased brothers were said to be members of the Anglican Communion in the state.

In a post via his Facebook page, Onovo wrote, “They are my two sons in the Anglican Children’s Ministry, Omogba, Onitsha years back. I called their parents yesterday to offer them prayers.”

Another Facebook user wrote, “Two blood brothers kidnapped and killed in Anambra State yesterday…Ala Igbo has eaten their own flesh and drank lots of their own bloods. They attended a church programme at Oguta Road, Onitsha, as I was told yesterday, only for them to be found at Umunya junction in the trunk of their car!!! Negodu men. This is really, really heartbreaking.”

The reason for the killing of the two brothers could not be ascertained yet, but speculations were rife that they might have been murdered in such a gruesome manner by kidnappers because they could have recognised them or given them a tough time.