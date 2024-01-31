Photos: Okonjo-Iweala Reacts As 3-Year-Old Girl Models Her Look To School

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has acknowledged a 3-year-old girl who modelled her look to school on career day.

Posting photos of the little girl on her X handle, the former Minister of Finance prayed that the career of all young girls would be more successful than hers.

She wrote, “Delighted to get this photo of a young 3 year old girl, who I don’t even know, dressed for her schools Career Day as Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. What a fun thing to see! I pray for her and all young girls that their careers will be even more successful than mine!”

In other news, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has hailed the inclusion of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and media entrepreneur, Mo Abudu, in the 2023 Forbes list of the most powerful women in the World.

In a post via his official X handle, Obi congratulated both women for their career achievements and the global recognition by the US-based magazine.

The LP flagbearer urged the duo to continue to inspire, motivate, and encourage the younger generation to embrace the values of hard work and discipline to achieve true and legitimate success in life.

The former governor of Anambra State said that through hard work and discipline, the citizens can build the desirable ‘New Nigeria’