Peter Obi Hails Okonjo-Iweala, Mo Abudu Over Inclusion In 2023 Forbes’ List Of Most Powerful Women In The World

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has hailed the inclusion of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and media entrepreneur, Mo Abudu, in the 2023 Forbes list of the most powerful women in the World.

In a post via his official X handle on Friday, Obi congratulated both women for their career achievements and the global recognition by the US-based magazine.

The LP flagbearer urged the duo to continue to inspire, motivate, and encourage the younger generation to embrace the values of hard work and discipline to achieve true and legitimate success in life.

The former governor of Anambra State said that through hard work and discipline, the citizens can build the desirable ‘New Nigeria’.

He wrote: “I just read an inspiring report of two Nigerian women; the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, @NOIweala and Media Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, @MoAbudu,were named among the ‘world’s 100 most powerful women in 2023’ by the authoritative US business magazine, Forbes.

“While Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stood out as the Most Powerful Woman in Africa, according to the ranking, Mo Abudu was also recognized for her significant impacts in Africa and beyond in the areas of media and entertainment.

“I congratulate them for their achievements and this global recognition.

Story continues below advertisement



“As they climb higher on the ladder of success, I urge them to continue to inspire, motivate, and encourage the younger generation to embrace the values of hard work, and discipline, to achieve true and legitimate success in life, for in so doing, we will build the New Nigeria that we all desire.”