‘Past BBNaija Winners Didn’t Deserve To Win’ – Pere Egbi

Big Brother Naija star, Pere Egbi, has asserted that Nigerians are not ready for reality TV shows.

Naija News reports that Pere, while speaking in the latest episode of Celebrity Quickies, said the past winners of the BBNaija show don’t deserve their prizes.

According to the reality TV star cum actor, if the BBNaija show was to be a South African or American show, those that have won it so far wouldn’t have won.

Pere insinuated that many Nigerians who vote during the show are one-track-minded rather than logical.

Despite appearing on the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season in 2021 and ‘All-Stars’ edition in 2023, Pere said he won’t accept to be on the show again if the opportunity presents itself.

He said, “My experience in the Big Brother Naija house was a rollercoaster. I had different encounters with different people, experiences that gave me something. Overall, it was good.

“But if I was asked to go back in the [BBNaija] House again, I would not. Simply because I feel Nigerians are not ready for reality TV. A bunch of Nigerians who actually vote for these guys in these shows in Nigeria, especially, Big Brother, are just one-track minded.

“I’m being honest, if this was a South African or American show, I don’t think the people who won will win.”