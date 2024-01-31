Frank Kokori’s Family Announces Burial Date For Ex-NUPENG Scribe

The family of the late Frank Ovie Kokori has announced the date for the final burial ceremony of the former General Secretary of the National Union Of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The burial dates were announced in a statement on behalf of the children and family of the late foremost unionist by the Chief Frank Ovie Kokori Burial Planning Committee (Media Subcommittee) and made available to journalists at Ovu, the country-home of the Kokoris in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The statement was signed by the alternate chairman, Felix Ayanruoh Esq, on behalf of the chairman of the Media Sub-Committee, Kayode Komolafe, Secretary, Ebenezer Adurokiya and son of the late octogenarian, Kive Kokori.

Recall that the late nationalist, famously regarded as the “Abacha nightmare,” died on December 7, 2023, which was the day he clocked 80 years.

Announcing the official burial dates, the Chief Frank Ovie Kokori Burial Planning Committee said the burial ceremony is slated for March 4 to 10, 2024.

The committee further disclosed that the burial ceremony would commence with a Symposium/Lecture Day/Day of Tributes on March 4 at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other top government functionaries and leadership of labour unions, members of the civil society and the general public are expected to be in attendance.

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the body of the octogenarian will be lying in state, coupled with a service of songs and Christian Wake at his Ovu home in Delta State.

The final church burial service for the fiery unionist, according to the statement, will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024, to be swiftly followed by internment and reception and entertainment of guests.

The seven-day burial ceremony will be wrapped up on Sunday, March 10, 2024, with a Church Thanksgiving for family members, friends and well-wishers.