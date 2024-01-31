Five Vigilantes Missing As Security Operatives Clash With Bandits In Katsina

Five members of a vigilante group have been reported missing following their confrontation with bandits in Katsina State.

Naija News learnt that the brave individuals disappeared while bravely attempting to prevent the criminals from evading a military airstrike that allegedly occurred around 7:30 pm yesterday in Dogon Marke village, located in Safana Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Post quoted a source to have disclosed that the military effectively targeted the bandits’ camp, resulting in the elimination of some of them, destruction of their belongings, and widespread chaos.

Tragically, the five vigilante members vanished while valiantly trying to block the terrorists’ escape routes.

“Our forces from the villages of Kantamawa, Yabbudu, Wurma, Kudewa and Danzangi have intercepted the escape routes of the terrorists and chased them back and wounded others.

“Unfortunately, Since then, we have not seen five members of our forces,” the source noted.

He gave their names as follows: Rabe Yabbudu, Bala Mai Saida Lohe, Muhammadu Yabbudu, Musa Chogal and Bala Na Rimi.

At the time of filing this report, neither the military nor the police have confirmed the information, Naija News reports.

The spokesperson for the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Oiza Ehinlaiye, on Wednesday, mentioned being in transit and assured journalists of a response later.