Details Of New Minimum Wage Committee’s Meeting Emerge

The tripartite committee tasked with determining a new national minimum wage for Nigeria has announced its intention to adopt a realistic approach, taking into consideration the economic realities of Nigeria and the prevailing wages in neighboring West African countries.

This announcement was made by the committee’s chairman, Buka Goni Aji, during the committee’s inauguration by President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Goni Aji emphasized the committee’s commitment to ensuring that the new minimum wage aligns with the law and aspirations of Nigerian workers, noting the exceptional qualities of the Nigerian workforce.

He said, “He (President Tinubu) wants us to move forward.

“We don’t have any figure in mind. We want a very, very realistic approach, based on certain conventions on the reality of the Nigerian economy, based also on what you have in our neighbouring West Africa.

“Nigerian worker, everyone, deserves a rise in his pay package. Honestly, we want a situation where Nigerian workers are sifficiently motivated they would do very well. Because they are productive, because they are creative, they are full of initiatives, human resource base.

“I want to believe and strongly too that is second to none in Africa. That is why we are here today to ensure that our actions are in line and conformity with the law and expectation and aspirations with the Nigerian worker.”

President Tinubu represented by his Vice, in his address, urged the 37-member committee, comprising representatives from the government, organized labor, and the private sector, to engage in collective bargaining in good faith.

He stressed the importance of a timely resolution, with the current minimum wage of N30,000 set to expire at the end of March 2024.

President Tinubu also highlighted the significance of equity and social justice in determining the new wage.

He called for punctual attendance at meetings and constructive consultations both within and outside the committee to arrive at a consensus.