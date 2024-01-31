Complete 2023 AFCON Quarter-finals Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

The round of 16 stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is officially over and the attention of the world is now on how the quarter-finals stage will end.

Note that the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFCON will run from February 2, 2024, to February 3, 2024, which means that two games will be played on each of the aforementioned dates.

In the round of 16, football enthusiasts experienced unexpected results like DR Congo knocking out Egypt, the hosts, Ivory Coast who managed to qualify for round 16 after finishing third in Group A, knocking out the reigning champions, Senegal.

The latest stunner was South Africa knocking out the overwhelming favourites, Morocco on Tuesday night.

Following these surprises, most football enthusiasts will be looking forward to seeing more stunners as there are still a couple of minnows left in the tournament like Cape Verde and Angola.

Interestingly, there is no star game in the quarter-final stage as some of the biggest names in African football are currently out of the tournament. But the two fixtures most football enthusiasts will be looking forward to are Nigeria vs Angola and Mali vs Ivory Coast.

Below are the complete 2023 AFCON quarter-final fixtures, and kick-off time:

Friday, February 2

Nigeria vs Angola

6 p.m.

DR Congo vs Guinea

9 p.m.

Saturday, February 3

Mali vs Ivory Coast

6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Cape Verde vs South Africa

9 p.m.