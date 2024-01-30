2023 AFCON: South Africa Knockout Morocco

South Africa recorded the biggest shocker in the 2023 AFCON as they knocked out the best-rated national team in Africa, Morocco earlier today, January 30.

Unlike South Africa who came into the 2023 AFCON as one of the underdogs, Morocco were seen as the favourites to win the tournament after being the first African country to reach the semi-final stage of the FIFA World Cup in the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar.

Most football enthusiasts thought Morocco would bring the same form to the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast but they couldn’t do as much as expected.

At the Stade de San Pédro, the Moroccan side faced a resilient South African side who were determined to do the unthinkable and successfully achieved their aim in style.

They both played a goalless draw in the first half which made the second half more intense but the South African side held their own throughout the game.

The Bafana Bafana opened the scoresheet in the 57th minute through the boots of Evidence Makgopa.

The South African team maintained the slim lead throughout the regulation time and got a big boost when Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat was shown the red card in the 94th minute.

A minute later, Teboho Mokoena doubled the lead for the Bafana Bafana as the game ended 2-0 in favour of South Africa.

The Bafana Bafana will take on Cape Verde in the quarter-final stage of the tournament at 9 p.m. on February 3.