Benue State APC Chairman, Augustine Agada Suspended

The Benue State All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Augustine Agada, has been suspended by the leadership of the party in his ward.

His suspension follows allegations of anti-party activity leveled against him by Comrade Dan Onjeh, the party’s 2023 Senatorial candidate for Benue Zone C.

Onjeh recently petitioned the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, saying that Augustine Agada supported the campaigns and elections of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates during the past election.

However, after much deliberation, the APC executives in Ehaje Ward 1, Owukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area, Benue State, passed a no-confidence vote in Agada.

The ward leadership cited pertinent portions of the APC Constitution to list seven grounds for Agada’s suspension from the party.

They alleged that “Mr. Agada’s failure to appear before the Ward Disciplinary Committee to address the allegations against him despite the Ward’s invitation to him to do so; the Ward Exco found compelling evidence of Mr. Agada working against the party’s interest in the Benue South Senatorial District during the 2023 elections.

“These anti-party activities included: campaigning for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sen. Abba Moro; dampening the morale of APC supporters and encouraging anti-party activities within the ward, and losing his own polling unit (Ai-Igado Ehaje 1) in the presidential, senatorial, and House of Representatives elections.”

They also noted Agada’s purported attempts to withhold monies granted by the national party for Ward logistics and election day events.

Story continues below advertisement

According to them, the decision was unanimously made to shield the APC from Agada’s political mischief and to instil discipline inside the party.