Atiku Mourns As General Abubakar Loses Younger Sister

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commiserated with former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on the death of his younger sister, Hajiya Salamatu Asabe.

In a post via his official X handle on Wednesday, Atiku said he received the news of Asabe’s passing with sadness and a heavy heart.

He sympathized with General Abubakar, the family, and all those who mourned the painful loss and prayed that her family is comforted by her legacy and the beautiful memories she left behind.

He wrote: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Hajiya Salamatu Asabe, sister of General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd). On behalf of my family, I extend my heartfelt condolences to General Abdulsalami and his family. May Allah the Most Merciful forgive her sins, accept her soul into Jannah and give the family the strength to bear this loss.”

Insecurity: Do Not Shy Away From Making Tough Decisions – Speaker Abbas To Tinubu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called on President Bola Tinubu to relieve non-performing cabinet members of their duties.

The lawmaker stated this at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

He advocated the adoption of new strategies to address the widespread insecurity ravaging the country.

Abbas lamented that the security situation could threaten the stability of the nation.

He asserted that despite numerous measures employed to tackle the situation, it has remained unabated.