Incessant Kidnapping: Step Aside If The Shoes Are Too Big For You – Atiku Slams Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has called on President Bola Tinubu to step aside if he knows the responsibilities of being Nigeria’s president are bigger than his capacity.

Making this call in a post made available on his official X account, the former vice president, who faulted Tinubu for embarking on a private trip to France in the wake of the incessant kidnapping currently ravaging the nation, said that Nigeria does not need another tourist in chief.

Naija News reports that Atiku argued that the country needs a leadership that can confront the pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy.

“Tinubu is playing fiddle while Nigeria is drowning in the ocean of insecurity. To imagine that the Commander-in-Chief is on a so-called private visit while kidnappers kill a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay N90m ransom and two monarchs in Ekiti, among other regular tragedies besetting Nigerians. If the shoes are too big for Emilokan, he should step aside. Nigeria does not need another Tourist-in-Chief. The country needs 24/7 leadership to confront the pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy,” Atiku said.

His comment comes shortly after President Bola Tinubu travelled to France on a private visit.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu last week departed the country to France. In a statement released by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, it was revealed that the president will return to the country in the first week of February.

Story continues below advertisement

The president has, however come under heavy criticism for embarking on the trip while the country battles wanton security challenges and a deteriorating economy