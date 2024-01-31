2023 AFCON Players Who Could Move To Bigger Clubs Next Summer

Some players in the ongoing 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast have given a very good account of themselves and they have attracted the attention of some top European clubs.

Note that the 2023 AFCON has been one of the most unpredictable editions of the tournament and one that has attracted an unprecedented viewership across the world although it is being played while other top leagues are ongoing.

Since the tournament began on January 13, a series of scouts from different clubs in Europe have been spotted in Ivory Coast trying to spot football talents for their respective clubs.

Below are six players from the 2023 AFCON who could move to a bigger club anytime soon:

1. Lamine Camara (Metz & Senegal, midfielder)

During Senegal’s time in the 2023 AFCON, Lamine Camara lived up to the expectations attached to him after winning the 2023 U-20 tournament African Player of the Year award in December.

The 20-year-old won the man-of-the-match award after scoring two goals in Senegal’s 3-0 win over Gambia.

With his performance in the 2023 AFCON, the box-to-box midfielder who joined Metz in February 2023 is expected to move to a bigger club in Europe next summer.

2. Jesus Owono (Alaves & Equatorial Guinea, goalkeeper)

Jesus Owono was really a saviour of Equatorial Guinea during their time in the 2023 AFCON as he made some unbelievable saves especially in the group stage.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper who is currently contracted to La Liga club Alaves was so good during the tournament that he was named the man of the match in Equatorial Guinea’s opening draw with Nigeria and in their stunning 4-0 win over the 2023 AFCON hosts, Ivory Coast.

3. Emam Ashour (Al Ahly & Egypt, midfielder)

Emam Ashour was one of the bright stars in Egypt’s squad during their time in the 2023 AFCON. Though the 25-year-old midfielder played just 192 minutes throughout the tournament, he was able to make four shots on targets from seven attempts. He also created three chances.

4. Aboubakary Koita (Sint-Truiden & Mauritania, forward)

Aboubakary Koita was the backbone of Mauritania during their time in the 2023 AFCON. The 25-year-old was almost unstoppable in terms of pace whenever he was on the ball on the wings.

His efforts helped Mauritania to beat Algeria 1-0 during the tournament which was his country’s first win in the history of the tournament.

5. Gelson Dala (Al Wakrah & Angola, forward)

Gelson Dala has been outstanding so far in the 2023 AFCON and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he moves to a big club in Europe this coming summer.

According to statistics, the 27-year-old forward scores every 79 minutes on average at the 2023 AFCON, and his goalscoring run at the tournament will be tested when his country face Nigeria on Friday, February 2.

Gelson Dala is currently the second top joint scorer in the 2023 AFCON with four goals after four games, a goal below first-placed Emilio Nsue of Guinea.

6. Aguibou Camara (Atromitos & Guinea, forward)

Another player who could move to a big club in Europe due to his performance in the 2023 AFCON is Aguibou Camara of Guinea. The 22-year-old forward was the man of the match in Guinea’s win over Gambia.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to how important he has been, he has not missed any of the team’s games at the tournament and he is expected to be the go-to player when his country face DR Congo in the quarter-finals on February 2.