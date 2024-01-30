Yahaya Bello Speaks On Contesting For APC Chairmanship Position

The immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has distanced himself from campaign posters claiming that he was running for the position of the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News had reported the campaign posters of the former governor were seen on major streets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), especially around the federal secretariat.

Also, the campaign posters, with the inscription, “APC Next Level. Alhaji Yahaya Bello as APC National Chairman. Leading the Change, Building a Stronger APC”, were pasted on walls and fences of structures around the APC National Secretariat along Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

But in a statement, he personally signed on Tuesday, Bello said he is not running for the APC chairmanship seat, adding that the insinuation of party chairmanship ambition through some posters in Abuja is infantile and false.

The former governor described the move as the antics of opposition leaders, mischief makers, and fifth columnists bent on creating confusion within the hierarchy of the party.

Bello said the APC is not in the process of conducting congresses or a convention, therefore, there is absolutely no basis for anyone to circulate any posters for party offices.

The former governor urged members of the public to disregard the false impression, saying that he never authorised anyone to circulate any posters on his behalf.

According to Bello, he remains a loyal party man who is committed to the leadership of the Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC).