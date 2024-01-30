Mammoth Crowd Storms Okene Streets As Yahaya Bello Receives Heroic Welcome

The immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Monday, received a “heroic welcome” as thousands of residents trooped out to welcome him to his country home.

Naija News reports that sons and daughters of Ebiraland trooped out to welcome him and express gratitude for his performance as Governor.

With loud cheers, the jubilant residents praised the immediate past Governor over his performance in office, with different clans performing with their masquerades amid the thick crowd that thronged the streets.

Before Bello arrived at Okene, a crowd of residents of Lokoja, the state capital, had assembled on the highway linking the former Governor’s country home to bid him farewell after successfully handing over to his successor, Governor Usman Ododo.

When Bello’s convoy arrived at the entrance of Okene town, enthusiastic and proud residents were seen waving in excitement.

As the convoy journeyed deeper into the heart of Okene, the town erupted in jubilation as the former Governor’s kinsmen, adorned in ceremonial attire, accompanied by drums and trumpets, danced along the streets.

The former Governor visited his maternal ancestral home, where special prayers were offered in honour of the memory of his departed mother, seeking divine blessings for him as he returned home.

Also, Bello stormed the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, along with the new Governor of the state, Usman Ododo, where he was given a rousing welcome. The mammoth crowd seen at the palace was unprecedented.

The traditional ruler, HRM, Alhaji Ahmed Tijani, hailed Bello’s transformative impact on Kogi State’s infrastructure and economy and congratulated Governor Ododo on his inauguration.

Addressing his supporters, Bello expressed his profound gratitude to the people of his hometown and Kogi State in general for the overwhelming reception accorded him.

The former Governor urged citizens of the state to support the administration of Governor Usman Ododo for the continued development and transformation of the state.

He said: “I am filled with joy over this overwhelming show of gratitude, happiness and love. It further attests to the impacts our government has made in the lives of Kogites. I humbly return all thanks and praises to the Almighty God. He alone is the Doer of everything we can claim to have done in office as a government. Without His enablement, we would have been helpless. To God be the Glory!

“Now, we can live with a clear conscience, confident that we did our best for Kogites within the time and resources available to us.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have successfully handed over to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo. Ododo will need our support to succeed in the overall interest of the state. Once more, I want to thank you for this honour.”