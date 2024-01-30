Resident Doctors Declare 72-hour Strike In Nasarawa

The Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa State, is currently facing a 72-hour protest strike initiated by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors.

Naija News learnt that the decision comes in response to a distressing incident that occurred at the hospital, where a doctor on duty was allegedly assaulted by a male relative of a patient.

The identity of the assailant, however, has not been made public as of the time of filing this report.

In order to address the issue of constant aggression towards healthcare workers, the association, along with the hospital staff, organized a demonstration within the hospital premises.

The doctors, who, according to Daily Post, trooped out with placards bearing various inscriptions, pleaded for intervention from government authorities and other relevant bodies to swiftly curtail the surge in assaults on healthcare professionals within the state.

Meanwhile, the minister of state for health and social welfare, Tunji Alausa, has pleaded with foreign-trained medical doctors who were inducted on Thursday not to abandon the country for career opportunities abroad.

Making this call at their induction ceremony on Thursday, Alausa assured them that the government is committed to creating a conducive environment for them to perform their duties, excel, and find fulfilment.

Naija News reports that Alausa, who was represented by his special adviser, Ismaila Adiatu, promised that infrastructure would be improved and expanded, adding that the working conditions of the health workers would be addressed as part of the government’s effort to deter them from emigrating to other countries.

He said, “Don’t japa, stay behind and help your country. We will provide an enabling environment for you to practice and be satisfied. We will improve the infrastructure, the conditions and the salary.

“Please don’t go, even if for your parents and your relatives, stay behind so that the field is not left for quacks.”

Out of the 416 medical and dental graduates who satisfied the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) examiners to boost the nation’s capacity for human resources in health, 70 per cent of the inductees are women.

Story continues below advertisement

His comment comes as Nigerians continue to explore emigration from the country to seek greener pastures in Western nations.