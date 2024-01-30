Peter Obi Visits Family Of Nabeeha Who Was Killed By Kidnappers

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has visited the family of late Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a young Nigerian lady who was kidnapped and later killed by her abductors.

Speaking during the visit on Tuesday, Obi said he visited the family to commiserate with them on the loss of their loved one and called on the government to see to it that criminality in Nigeria is contained.

He said it is traumatic for any parent to lose a child and again stressed the need for the security agencies and the government to be alive to their responsibilities.

Naija News recalls Nabeeha was one of the victims kidnapped in a series of abductions that took place in the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Dutsen-Alhaji area of the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a tragic incident that shook the community, about 19 abductees were taken by bandits, with the kidnappers demanding a colossal ransom of N700 million for nine victims.

Among those kidnapped was Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, a 400-level Biological Science student at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Four hostages, including Nabeeha, were killed by the kidnappers. Nabeeha was abducted with six other siblings, along with their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, from their home at Zuma 1, on the outskirts of Bwari town in Abuja, on January 2.

See the video of Obi’s visit.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force has made a significant breakthrough in the case of the abduction and murder of Nabeeha, the daughter of a Bwari-based lawyer, with the arrest of a suspected kidnapper.

The police, in a statement on Sunday, announced the arrest of 28-year-old Bello Mohammed during a hotel raid in Kaduna on January 20th.

Mohammed was found with N2.25 million in cash, suspected to be part of the ransom money.