Kwara Market Women Threaten To Protest Naked Over Colleague’s Mysterious Death

Tension mounted in Kwara State‘s Baboko market, recognized as Oja-tuntun in the Ilorin West local government area, following the unexplained passing of a trader simply identified as Medinat.

Medinat’s death occurred two days after reportedly engaging in altercations with a fellow trader identified as Alhaja Mariam Babatunde Arolahun.

Vanguard reliably gathered that on Friday, January 12th, 2024, the duo engaged in altercations over a shop newly allocated to the late Medinat by the authorities of Ilorin West local government.

The shop was intended to sell ingredients for preparing sobo drinks, which Mariam had been selling in the market.

During the ensuing argument, Mariam, as reported by the deceased’s son, Nurudeen Ibrahim Anifowoshe, allegedly poured a substance believed to be urine on his mother’s body.

The announcement of the individual’s passing on Monday, January 15th, sparked anxiety, confusion, and tension, leading many traders to contemplate protesting. However, the market union’s leadership swiftly intervened, calling for an emergency meeting to calm the frayed nerves.

According to the deceased’s son, Mariam, on Friday, January 12th, 2024, had escorted two individuals in plain clothes who purported to be policemen to apprehend him at his mother’s shop. This followed a similar incident involving his younger brother, Latif, the previous day (Thursday).

“On getting to the police headquarters, Ilorin, I was detained at the cell from that Friday (12th January) till Monday 15th January, the day my mother died.

“It was when the news of the death of my mother broke out on Monday 15th January, and she was about to be buried, that they released me to attend her janaza“, he said.

He mentioned that his mother had been buried in accordance with Islamic rites at her residence in Agbooba, Ilorin, opposite Koken Nursery and Primary School.

While it remains uncertain whether the substance allegedly poured on her contributed to Medinat’s death, a matter stirring controversy among marketers, the reopening of the disputed shops on Monday, January 29th, by the authorities of Ilorin West Local Government, and the resumption of Mariam without acknowledging her co-trader’s passing, have ignited tensions in the market.

Following the crisis, the local government reportedly closed the two shops. However, Mariam allegedly sought legal recourse and obtained a court order compelling the local government to reopen the market.

Story continues below advertisement

Incensed by this turn of events, the leadership of the market union, represented by the Baboko Marketers’ Association, has issued a threat to protest nude if the authorities of Ilorin West Local Government do not intervene and restrain Mariam.