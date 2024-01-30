Kano School Security Guard Kills Self Inside Classroom

After learning that his ex-wife had remarried in Kano, a 37-year-old security guard at Prestige International College, Nurudeen Shehu, took his own life, the Kano Police command has revealed.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, detailed that the unfortunate incident occurred inside one of the college’s classrooms on Sunday.

He said, “On January 28, at approximately 10.30 am, Abdullahi Abdulsalam of Rijiyar Zaki reported that Shehu was found hanging motionless in a classroom.

“Policemen from Gwale Division, led by the DPO, made their way into the classroom, cut the rope, and rushed the body to the Murtala Mohammed General Hospital, where a doctor on duty confirmed his death and his remains were subsequently released to the deceased’s family for burial.”

Naija News reports that it was discovered that the devastating news of Shehu’s ex-wife’s remarriage influenced his choice to take his own life.

The state police commissioner pledged that a detailed inquiry would be carried out by the police to determine the circumstances and events surrounding the tragic incident that led to his death.

Similarly, on Monday, a 24-year-old Mass Communication student at Federal Polytechnic Mubi in Adamawa State Jemima Shetima-Balami, allegedly killed herself after her lover broke up with her.