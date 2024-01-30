Kano Gov, Yusuf Speaks On Signing Agreement With Presidency To Influence Supreme Court Ruling

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, on Monday, distanced himself from the report making rounds that he signed an agreement with the presidency to influence the judgment of the supreme court.

Naija News recalls that the Supreme Court on the 12th of January, set aside the judgment of the appeal court that sacked Yusuf as the governor of Kano.

The spokesperson to the Governor, Sanusi Bature in a statement said the judgment was delivered with “equity and fairness”.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a misconception making rounds on social media indicating an agreement between the presidency and governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the aftermath of the supreme court judgment that affirmed the mandate of his excellency.

“I wish to categorically state that Governor Yusuf did not enter any agreement or condition with anybody before the supreme court judgment. I therefore urged the public to dismiss the fallacy being orchestrated by enemies of progress.

“It is on record that my lord, the justices of the supreme court delivered a landmark Judgment with justice, equity and fairness and largely protect the integrity of the judiciary.

“The president is a true democrat who will not undermine other political parties in the interest of his party.

“Let me state and emphatically that Governor Yusuf has no prior agreement with the president.

“However, the president should rather be appreciated for maintaining neutrality, peace, and stability in Kano.

“No doubt, the refusal of the president to carry out the wishes of some prominent members of his party has brought about enduring atmosphere in Kano.

“On this single act, the good people of Kano will continue to appreciate Mr. President and pray for him to succeed in his administration.

“The governor had several opportunities to meet the president in all of his visits, and the discussions are centred around the development of Kano state.”