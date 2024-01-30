Atlético Madrid Abandon Juve’s Moise Kean, Lucas Bergvall In Barcelona

Spanish La Liga club, Atlético Madrid has abandoned their push to sign 23-year-old Italian center-forward, Moise Kean.

Moise Kean was in Spain from his Italian club, Juventus, earlier today to complete his medical with Atlético Madrid and to sign the dotted lines of his contract.

Unfortunately, after the medical examination, the Spanish club confirmed that they wouldn’t take the striker on the proposed 6-month loan again.

Before the medical examination, all the parties involved were aware that Moise Kean was battling with a shin injury.

Initially, Juventus reportedly claimed that the Italian forward will be fit in February. But after the medical examination, Atlético Madrid confirmed that the injury would keep him off football until March.

Hence, the Spanish side deemed the loan move unnecessary since Moise Kean wouldn’t be fit enough for the better part of the loan period.

The Italy international is expected to return to his country tonight and continue with his recuperation.

Meanwhile, Swedish youngster, Lucas Bergvall is currently in the city of Barcelona to complete his move to FC Barcelona.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona who are said to be cash-trapped have agreed to pay Swedish club, Djugården, the sum of €7 million including €3 million add-ons for the services of the 17-year-old center-midfielder.

At the time of writing, Lucas Bergvall and his parents were in Barcelona having a face-to-face discussion with Barca’s sporting director, Deco.

Story continues below advertisement

All the parties involved are expected to perfect all the details of the deal through the ongoing discussions.