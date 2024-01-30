Addressing Food Insecurity Should Be Top Priority – Peter Obi Tells Tinubu

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said solving the problem of food insecurity in the country should remain a top governance priority.

Obi stated this on Tuesday after visiting the headquarters of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In a series of posts via his official X handle, Obi said the obvious neglect of agriculture is the cause of hunger and food insecurity, resulting in the high food inflation rate in the nation.

He said the high rate of food inflation, which is currently at 33%, signifies that more concerted efforts need to be made in moving the nation from consumption to production, in the agricultural sector.

Obi said he learned during the visit that IITA actively collaborates with local farmers and agricultural stakeholders to enhance farming practices in the nation.

He wrote: “In Ibadan yesterday, I, accompanied by Mrs. Aisha Yusufu, Dele Farotimi, and Dr. Moses Paul visited the headquarters of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), the organization whose duty it is to engage in agricultural research for the development of sustainable and innovative farming practices aimed at solving the problem of hunger and poverty in the nation.

“Part of the mandate of IITA is to work through research for improved food security and employment.

“During the visit, I learned that IITA actively collaborates with local farmers and agricultural stakeholders to enhance farming practices. By working closely with these key players, IITA ensures that their research outcomes and innovations are effectively disseminated and adopted, leading to tangible improvements in the agricultural sector which, as I have maintained, plays a very critical role in our nation’s economy.

“Our obvious neglect of agriculture is the cause of hunger and food insecurity, resulting in the high food inflation rate we have today. Solving the problem of food insecurity currently faced by millions of households in Nigeria remains a top governance priority.

“In the 2023 Global Hunger Index, Nigeria ranked 109th out of the 125 countries measured, showing a serious hunger level in the nation. Our food inflation rate is currently at 33% , signifying that more concerted efforts need to be made in moving our nation from consumption to production, in the agricultural sector.

“I thank the management and staff of IITA for their very significant contributions to our agricultural sector, especially in ensuring higher agricultural productivity.

“With organizations like IITA, we will be able to fully explore our untapped natural resources, especially the vast uncultivated lands in the North, and put them into maximum productive agricultural use for the benefit of the nation. This will help us achieve food security, eradicate hunger, and drive down inflation in the New Nigeria we are working towards.”