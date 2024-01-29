Peter Obi Speaks On Ibadan Explosion, Promises To Donate To Victims

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said he is concerned about the trauma and psychological devastation experienced by the victims of the Ibadan explosion.

Obi made this known in a post via his official X handle on Monday, after visiting Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the bomb explosion in Ibadan.

The former Anambra governor also stated that he is worried about the economic loss incurred by the people, many of whom were rendered homeless by the incident.

He also thanked Gov Makinde and his team for their prompt intervention in setting up an emergency centre and donations channel to help the victims of the tragic incident.

Obi, therefore, promised to make a token donation to the payment details provided by the government, adding that he shares in their pains and discomforts at this difficult time.

He wrote: “Today, in the company of some comrades that included Aisha Yesufu, Dele Farotimi, and Dr Moses Paul, I paid a solidarity visit to my dear friend and brother, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, at Ibadan, Oyo State, to commiserate with him and the good people of Oyo State, over the recent explosion that sadly claimed some lives and injured others.

“Aside from the economic loss incurred by the people, many of whom were rendered homeless by the incident, I am concerned about the trauma and psychological devastation experienced by these brothers and sisters of ours. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families at these difficult times.

“I sincerely thank Gov Makinde and his team for their prompt intervention in setting up an emergency centre and donations channel to help the victims of the tragic incident. That is what governance should be about – caring for the people.

“I will definitely be making my token donations to the payment details provided by the government. We all, as one big family, share in their pains and discomforts at this time. Again, I pray God to grant eternal rest to the dead and grant quick recovery to the injured.”