Tinubu Mourns As General Abubakar Loses Younger Sister

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on the death of his younger sister, Hajiya Salamatu Asabe.

President Tinubu, in a statement on Monday by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said he received the news of Asabe’s passing with a heavy heart.

He condoled with General Abubakar, the family, and all those who mourn the painful loss and prayed that her family is comforted by her legacy and the beautiful memories she left behind.

“General, please accept my sympathy and condolences. My prayers are with you at this time of mourning. May Almighty Allah grant Hajiya Asabe Aljannah firdaus,” President Tinubu said in the statement.

Female Student Commits Suicide Over ‘Failed Relationship’

In a tragic turn of events, a young female student of the Federal Polytechnic Mubi in Adamawa State, Jamima Shetima Balami, has reportedly committed suicide.

The 24-year-old was pursuing her National Diploma II in Mass Communication and was nearing the completion of her Industrial Training at Adamawa Television (ATV) in Yola when the incident occurred.

Balami, originally from Garkida Gombi, was found deceased at her residence in Vinikilang, also known as Hayin Gada, in the Girei Local Government Area of the state.

According to Daily Trust, preliminary reports suggest that she ingested a substance believed to be rat poison.

Sources close to the situation who spoke with the platform said, the devastating decision by Balami may have been influenced by relationship issues, particularly after her boyfriend, a university lecturer, reportedly ended their relationship.

The death of Balami was reported to the police by her father.